You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage advice firm among eight declared in default in June and July

by:
  • 09/08/2024
  • 0
Mortgage advice firm among eight declared in default in June and July
London-based protection and mortgage advice firm Ozen Financial Services was among the eight companies declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) over June and July.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) cancelled the mortgage advice firm’s permission to carry out regulated activities after it failed to pay levies and fees to the regulator. 

This included an invoice dated 15 September 2021 for £2,234.23, which had been due for payment by 14 December 2021, and an invoice dated 23 August 2022 for £1,840.31, which had been due for payment by 22 September 2022. 

The mortgage advice firm’s permissions were cancelled on 9 June last year and the FSCS announced it had stopped trading on 5 July. 

Other regulated companies that failed in June and July include: 

  • Haich and Associates Limited, formerly 14Lights Limited, NPD International Limited, based in Kington 
  • Broadlands Partnership, based in Glamorgan 
  • Elliot Financial Services Limited, based in Edinburgh 
  • Mackie Wealth Management Limited, based in Cardiff 
  • MacInnes & Bottomley, based in Glasgow 
  • Holistic Pension Transfer Specialists Limited, trading as HPTS, based in Chesterfield 
  • J Monroe Limited trading as Compendium Wealth, Summit Wealth Management, based in East Sussex 
  • Ozen Financial Services Limited, based in London 

Jonathan Pallant, head of stakeholder and public affairs at the FSCS, said: “We know it can be incredibly stressful losing money when a financial firm fails. That is why we are reaching out to let customers know that they may be eligible for compensation if they have lost money with any of the eight UK-regulated financial services firms that failed in June and July 2024.

“FSCS is a free and independent claims service, and our claims handlers are ready to assist you.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.