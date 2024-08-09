Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/08/2024

Several high street lenders coming out with sub-4% mortgages this week ranked highly in our most read stories for the week.

The likes of Halifax and HSBC have brought out sub-4% deals available to brokers, while NatWest has added a direct-to-consumer (D2C) sub-4% offer.

UK Finance’s league tables of the largest lenders proved of interest to readers and revealed that Lloyds Banking Group was the top lender for residential lending, with Nationwide taking the top spot for buy-to-let (BTL) lending.

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) figures showing that mortgage broking revenue has decreased by 13% in 2023 to £1.37bn also made the most read list.