Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/08/2024

Several high street lenders coming out with sub-4% mortgages this week ranked highly in our most read stories for the week.
The likes of Halifax and HSBC have brought out sub-4% deals available to brokers, while NatWest has added a direct-to-consumer (D2C) sub-4% offer.
UK Finance’s league tables of the largest lenders proved of interest to readers and revealed that Lloyds Banking Group was the top lender for residential lending, with Nationwide taking the top spot for buy-to-let (BTL) lending.
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) figures showing that mortgage broking revenue has decreased by 13% in 2023 to £1.37bn also made the most read list.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.