Exclusive: Smartr365 integration with Nationwide extended to purchase cases

The Smartr365 direct integration with Nationwide has been made available for purchase cases as well as remortgages.

The two firms first partnered in 2019, enabling brokers to complete automated decisions in principle (DIPs) without re-keying information.

Now, brokers will be able to seamlessly transfer client data from Smartr365 to Nationwide for standard purchase and remortgage DIPs. Smartr365 said this would not only streamline the application process, but also “significantly” reduce the time and effort required from brokers.

The firm said this would save brokers an average of 30 minutes per case and improve accuracy by removing the need to enter data manually.

Andy Tilsley, head of intermediary digital at Nationwide, said: “Our collaboration with Smartr365 is a testament to our dedication to innovation and improving the mortgage application process.

“By enabling brokers to pre-populate our system for purchase as well as remortgage DIPs, we are making it easier and faster for brokers and their clients to access the services they need. We look forward to further advancements in our integration with Smartr365 in the coming months.”

Conor Murphy (pictured), CEO of Smartr365, added: “We are excited to continue our work with Nationwide to enhance the capabilities of our platform. This integration marks a significant step forward in our mission to simplify the mortgage process for all of our brokers and their clients, including our major distribution partners Sesame Bankhall Group, Just Mortgages, Openwork and Legal and General.

“We are committed to delivering more features and improvements through our ongoing collaboration with Nationwide.”

Going forward, Nationwide and Smartr365 said they would be working on additional integrations to bring more features and functionalities to the platform.

The firms said the upcoming changes would aim to provide more value and convenience to brokers and their clients, to solidify the partnership as a “cornerstone of innovation in the mortgage industry”.

Earlier this month, Smart365 announced it had integrated its platform with The Openwork Partnership to give its advisers access to the tech firm’s functions.