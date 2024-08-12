You are here: Home - News -

News

Exclusive: Smartr365 integration with Nationwide extended to purchase cases

by:
  • 12/08/2024
  • 0
Exclusive: Smartr365 integration with Nationwide extended to purchase cases
The Smartr365 direct integration with Nationwide has been made available for purchase cases as well as remortgages.

The two firms first partnered in 2019, enabling brokers to complete automated decisions in principle (DIPs) without re-keying information. 

Now, brokers will be able to seamlessly transfer client data from Smartr365 to Nationwide for standard purchase and remortgage DIPs. Smartr365 said this would not only streamline the application process, but also “significantly” reduce the time and effort required from brokers. 

The firm said this would save brokers an average of 30 minutes per case and improve accuracy by removing the need to enter data manually. 

Andy Tilsley, head of intermediary digital at Nationwide, said: “Our collaboration with Smartr365 is a testament to our dedication to innovation and improving the mortgage application process.

“By enabling brokers to pre-populate our system for purchase as well as remortgage DIPs, we are making it easier and faster for brokers and their clients to access the services they need. We look forward to further advancements in our integration with Smartr365 in the coming months.” 

Conor Murphy (pictured), CEO of Smartr365, added: “We are excited to continue our work with Nationwide to enhance the capabilities of our platform. This integration marks a significant step forward in our mission to simplify the mortgage process for all of our brokers and their clients, including our major distribution partners Sesame Bankhall Group, Just Mortgages, Openwork and Legal and General.

“We are committed to delivering more features and improvements through our ongoing collaboration with Nationwide.” 

Going forward, Nationwide and Smartr365 said they would be working on additional integrations to bring more features and functionalities to the platform.

The firms said the upcoming changes would aim to provide more value and convenience to brokers and their clients, to solidify the partnership as a “cornerstone of innovation in the mortgage industry”. 

Earlier this month, Smart365 announced it had integrated its platform with The Openwork Partnership to give its advisers access to the tech firm’s functions.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Are housebuilders offering more incentives to potential mortgage borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.