Virgin Money lowers rates and adds 3.99% deals; Leeds BS slashes rates – round-up

  12/08/2024
High street lender Virgin Money is cutting select rates by 0.29%, with select five-year fixed rates priced at 3.99%.

The changes to its purchase, remortgage, exclusive and buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rates are coming into force from 13 August, and brokers wanting to secure a current rate should send an application by 8pm today.

Within its purchase range, products between 65% and 75% loan to value (LTV) will fall by up to 0.29%.

This includes its two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £995 fee, which will fall by 0.29% to 4.43%, while its five-year fixed rate at 65% LTV will fall by 0.21% to 3.99%. The deals come with £300 cashback.

Exclusive purchase deals with £300 cashback at 80% LTV have been cut by up to 0.15%, with its two-year fixed rate at 80% LTV with an £895 fee falling by 0.12% to 4.71%, while its five-year version is priced at 4.32%.

The lender’s fee-saver version at 80% LTV is 4.93% for a two-year fixed rate and 4.44% for a five-year fixed rate.

Virgin Money’s exclusive remortgage products from 60% to 80% LTV with a £995 fee will reduce by up to 0.2%. An example is its two-year fixed rate at 80% LTV, which will go down by 0.2% to 4.95%.

The firm’s fee-saver products in its exclusive remortgage range from 60% to 80% LTV will fall by 0.28%, which includes its two-year fixed rate at 80% LTV, which will go down by 0.28% to 5.26%.

The lender is also increasing its five-year purchase fixed rate fee-saver at 90% LTV by 0.1%, with prices beginning from 4.99%.

Select core remortgage fixed rates will be cut by up to 0.2%, with rates starting from 4.12%, while select Own New fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.29%, with rates priced from 0.45%.

The firm’s 75% LTV Retrofit Boost five-year fixed rate will be reduced by 0.21% to 4.29% and select £1m+ fixed rates with a £1,995 fee will decrease by up to 0.24%, with rates beginning from 4.14%.

Core BTL fixed rates will fall by 0.1%, with rates starting from 4.6%, and select product transfer fixed rates will be reduced by up to 0.23%, with rates priced from 4.01%.

BTL product transfer fixed rates will be reduced by 0.1%, with rates starting from 4.29%.

Virgin Money is the latest lender to add a sub-4% deal, with HSBC and Halifax adding such deals last week.

Leeds BS lowers new and existing customer purchase and remortgage rates

Leeds Building Society will lower select residential fixed rates in its new and existing customer ranges by up to 0.3%.

In its new customer range, select residential and Reach fixed rate products reduced by up to 0.3%.

Reach mortgages offer eligible customers with smaller deposits a range of fixed rates if their credit score doesn’t qualify for the mutual’s standard products.

Residential mortgages are priced from 4.6% for a two-year legal assisted fixed rate at 65% LTV with a £999 fee, while Reach residential mortgages are priced from 4.84% for a two-year fixed purchase rate at 80% LTV with a £999 fee.

Leeds Building Society has also released a duo of £1,499 fee limited company BTL products.

The two-year fixed purchase and remortgage rate at 75% LTV is 5.79%, while its five-year fixed rate is 5.39%.

Within its existing customer range, select residential fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.2%. Its two-year fixed rate at 65% LTV is 4.69% with a £799 fee, while its fee-free version is 4.86%.

At 75% LTV, its two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a £1,599 fee is 4.71%. With a £799 fee, the rate is 4.89%, and with no fee, the rate is 5%.

