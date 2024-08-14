OMS sees record application and completion submissions in July

Application processing platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has announced a record month for applications and completions submitted through its client relationship management (CRM) system.

The OMS platform facilitated almost £1.5m worth of applications and nearly £600m in completions across all sectors in the mortgage market.

This represented a 180% rise in applications and a 130% increase in completions since last year.

OMS said it was on track to surpass its projections for this year, with a 132% growth in applications for the year to date alongside a 145% increase in completion levels.

The OMS end-to-end platform covers the residential, buy-to-let (BTL), second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial, general insurance and protection sectors.

It has been certified to ISO 27001 standard, which is for information security management systems (ISMSs) that give firms an approach to manage and protect sensitive information.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “A record-breaking July, along with unprecedented growth in both applications and completions across all market sectors, reflects the significant progress we have made as a business over the past 12 months. This achievement also highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering greater efficiencies and exceptional value to our users and strategic partners.

“Our continued success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. As we look ahead, we are excited to build on this momentum and continue evolving our offerings to ensure we deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our users to achieve all their business goals.”