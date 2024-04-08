OMS obtains ISO 27001 certification

Client relationship management (CRM) and mortgage origination platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has been granted an ISO 27001 certification.

The certification was awarded by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), a body that collects and manages standards for different disciplines such as technology, health and environmental sustainability.

The ISO 27001 certification is a standard for information security management systems (ISMSs) that gives firms an approach to manage and protect sensitive information.

It gives guidelines for establishing, implementing, maintaining and the continued improvement of information security.

OMS began its certification journey in September last year, and has since developed and introduced more than 150 new policies and procedures within the business.

The British Standards Institute (BSI) conducted the assessment during OMS’ certification process.

OMS said it was “proud to be one of the first CRM platforms within the mortgage industry to achieve ISO 27001 certification”, adding that this established the company as a trusted and reliable partner.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “Achieving ISO 27001 certification represents a serious undertaking, but is one that demonstrates our proactive approach to implementing rigorous information security controls and practices to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data.

“These important processes help build trust among clients and stakeholders, reassuring them that their information is safeguarded against potential threats, and provides tangible proof of our ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security throughout our system.”

It also said this reinforced its position as a “leading tech provider”.

OMS’ platform covers residential, buy-to-let (BTL), second charge, equity release, bridging and protection.

Earlier this year, the firm introduced a Consumer Duty function that included questions around vulnerability and an interactive client survey. This change was made following feedback from the platform’s users.