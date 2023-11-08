You are here: Home - News -

OMS updates Consumer Duty function on CRM

  • 08/11/2023
One Mortgage System (OMS) has made changes to the dedicated Consumer Duty function on its CRM platform.

The section was added to the platform in July as a result of user feedback and since the function has been in use, the provider has made changes based on further responses. 

It now has a customisable section for bespoke Consumer Duty questions, automated client review tasks and stage progression times for cases. 

There are also vulnerability questions, an automated interactive client survey as well as a Consumer Duty checklist. 

OMS said 85 per cent of its users had used the client survey tool since 31 July with a 95 per cent completion rate. 

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of One Mortgage System (OMS), said: “As a business, we supported all our users in the lead up to the consumer duty deadline and have worked closely with a host of firms to integrate functionality which will help them to not only comply with the new regulations but also enable the collation of relevant information from a compliance and delivery perspective, as well better managing their client records.” 

“Consumer Duty will remain a key focal point for intermediary firms and we will continue to carefully assess how we can establish extensive programmes to help our users to embrace this important directive going forward.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

