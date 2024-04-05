OMS integrates with Source Insurance

Application platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has integrated with quotation service Source Insurance to enhance the general insurance experience for users.

This will include a full application programming interface (API) integration, allowing users to access insurance policy quotes without leaving the system or rekeying data.

Source Insurance launched in 1993 and supports advisers with general insurance business acquisition through whole-of-market quotes.

Neal Jannels (pictured), managing director of OMS, said: “Our integration with Source Insurance is yet another positive string to the bow of users who are looking to bolster their ancillary options with leading players in their respective fields.

“The provision of a strong general insurance offering is vital for advisers when it comes to offering a more rounded approach and helping to protect a wider array of client needs. As an established and well-respected provider with a customer-centric and tech-driven approach, Source Insurance is a perfect fit with our partner profile, and I’m sure this will prove a highly valued integration.”

Gavin Judd, national sales manager at Source Insurance, added: “In the past 12 months, Source Insurance has delivered ground-breaking new technology across both the referral and adviser channels of our business.

“Integration with partners such as OMS are important as we continue to build our momentum into 2024, and we are delighted to be able to offer further system related improvements and simplicity to our users as a result of this partnership.”

At the beginning of the year, OMS partnered with Try Mortgage Network.