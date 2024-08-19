CapitalRise hits £400m origination milestone after record-breaking July

CapitalRise’s cumulative origination has breached £400m after a record-breaking £49m lending in July.

The firm said that passing the major origination milestone painted an “optimistic picture of the year ahead”.

CapitalRise said the loans it had backed in July showed the “increasing geographical diversification of its loan book”.

The company is growing beyond Central London and into the wider South East, with 45% of its projects in July for Prime Central London options, a third being for Prime Outer London and a quarter coming from home counties locations.

CapitalRise also reported loan book growth of 32% year-on-year, which it said was “despite a testing macroeconomic environment over the last 12 months that has presented challenges for many property developers, including build cost inflation and increased financing costs due to rising interest rates”.

The company has also secured new funding lines, growing its institutional funding capacity by 290% in the year to July 2024. This included a £250m facility secured in January and a further 50% expansion of an existing funding line in March, a £30m funding line to meet growing demand for bridging loans.

Uma Rajah, CEO and co-founder of CapitalRise, said: “It’s a pleasure to share the news that CapitalRise closed a record nine loans to the value of nearly £50m in July. Throughout the volatility of the past 12 months, our team has shown great flexibility, resilience, and creativity as they structured bespoke lending solutions to continue to serve our clients – and their efforts are reflected in these results.

“Alternative lenders are playing an instrumental role in the development finance sector, and borrowers know that CapitalRise has the flexible approach, expert team, and robust sources of capital to deliver specialist funding at speed. As the wider macroeconomic environment shows signs of settling, I welcome the coming year where we hope to continue to build on these successes.”

Lee Francis, head of origination at CapitalRise, added: “In July, our firm enjoyed a record run of high-profile origination successes, and every single one of those is a testament to the tirelessness of our team.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved – across all our internal departments, as well as with our trusted professional partners. With impressive amounts of capital to deploy, and high and increasing demand from the market for development finance, we are keen to lend to quality borrowers and will continue to support their needs.”