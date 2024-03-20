Capitalrise grows institutional funding line by 50 per cent

Property finance firm Capitalrise has grown its funding capacity with a 50 per cent increase to its existing institutional funding line with a UK investment manager.

The firm said that the funding line emphasises its “continued commitment to diversifying and deepening its capital sources, ensuring a robust funding model to support even more high-quality property development projects across Prime London, the Home Counties and beyond”.

Capitalrise said that the facility included the introduction of a “revolver mechanism”, which allows it to “redeploy funds that redeem”. This allows it to “maximise the funding line’s lending potential and facilitate smoother project executions”.

The expansion builds upon its recent securing of a £250m bank funding line. At the time, it said that the latest funding line was the fifth and biggest secured by the company, and it would allow it offer fixed pricing for UK limited company borrowers and give “greater cost certainty” to customers.

Uma Rajah, CEO and co-founder of Capitalrise, said: “Our continued success in securing additional funding underscores our position as a trusted partner in prime property finance. We have really enjoyed working with this funding partner since 2022, and are delighted that this extension will allow us to do even more projects together.”

Lee Francis, head of origination at Capitalrise, said: “The increase in this facility allows us to meet the escalating demand for bespoke lending solutions from our borrowers. With this expanded funding line, Capitalrise has further solidified our reputation as the preferred lender for prime property development finance.”

“Capitalrise remains committed to diversification, operating a robust multi-funded model. We believe that having a range of capital sources significantly improves the resilience of our business”, added Pip Lashko-Sayers, associate director of capital markets.