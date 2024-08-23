Halifax to reduce remortgage rates by up to 0.32%

The changes to its remortgage rates will come into effect from 23 August.

For two-year fixed rates at 60% LTV, the remortgage rate will fall by 0.2% to 4.37%. At 75% LTV, the rate cut is 0.21% to 4.5%.

At 80% LTV, the remortgage rate will decrease by 0.32% to 4.92%. At 85% LTV, the price will fall by 0.26% to 5.13%.

The lender’s two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV will go down from 0.12% to 5.54%.

On the five-year fixed rate side, its 60% LTV remortgage rate will decrease by 0.23% to 4.02%. Going up to 75% LTV, the cut will be 0.22% to 4.18%.

At 80% LTV, the lender’s five-year fixed rate will fall by 0.19% to 4.66%. At 90% LTV, the rate will go down by 0.09% to 5.06%.

Earlier this week, Halifax lowered product transfer and further advance rates by up to 0.32%. Pricing in the range is personalised to the customer.

The firm also updated its non-sterling income and shared ownership criteria earlier this month.