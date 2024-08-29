Key Advice rolls Air platform out to all advisers

Later life advice firm Key Advice has deployed Air’s platform across to all its advisers, giving them access to fact-find and suitability report functions.

This will be provided to advisers working under the Key Later Life Finance and The Equity Release Experts (TERE) brands and include access to Air’s Write Route fact-find tool, the Later Life Navigator and suitability reports.

Before the platform was issued across the group, Key Advice used an in-house developed proprietary advice platform that supported product sourcing, a comprehensive customer fact-find process and suitability report production.

Now, Key’s advisers will use dedicated versions of the Air platform, which will be tailored to the firm’s advice approach according to Air’s framework. This will align with Air’s Comprehensive Conversations initiative and manifesto, which launched earlier this year and advocates the use of tools and technology to find suitable solutions for borrowers.

This roll-out marks Key Group’s intention to further support Air as a comprehensive platform for all advisers who work with clients who may benefit from later life mortgage advice. Key said its ongoing investment in Air technology and the Air Academy training would benefit its advisers and help them to grow their businesses.

Chris Bibby, managing director of Key Advice, said: “We are delighted to be joining the extensive community of advisers already benefitting from the Air platform. By using Air sourcing and the ever-growing suite of tools and services for advisers, we will be equipping our advisers with the best technology and support in the market.

“Our revised advice philosophy, post-Consumer Duty, is well-supported within the Air platform. As the later life lending market evolves, Air is perfectly placed to enable advisers to have the right conversations with customers to deliver the best possible outcomes.”

Paul Glynn (pictured), CEO at Air, added: “At Air, we strive to equip advisers serving the needs of the over-50s clients with advanced sourcing capability, support tools and educational services.

“It’s a privilege to welcome Key and TERE advisers onto our platform, joining over 9,000 existing members. We have always worked closely with specialist later life lending advisers across the sector, but increasingly our community includes advisers covering the mainstream part of the mortgage market as well as generalist independent financial advisers [IFAs] and wealth managers as lending into later life becomes a normalised part of retirement planning.

“We look forward to collaborating with all our members, our lenders’ partners and other ambassadors to evolve our services and ultimately support them in providing good customer outcomes for their clients.”