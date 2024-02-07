You are here: Home - News -

Air launches manifesto for later life mortgage advice

  • 07/02/2024
Later life lending platform Air has published a manifesto to support the advice process across the market.

The Comprehensive Conversations Manifesto includes a commitment to explore all customer options and use tools and technology to find the most affordable solutions. 

It also asks signatories to adhere to standards set by industry regulators and trade bodies. In addition, signatories are expected to stay educated and updated with the latest developments. 

The manifesto includes a pledge to make sure clients have a full understanding of non-product-related options too, and ensure advice is given irrespective of remuneration. 

Air has also released a Later Life Lexicon with definitions of key industry terms to enhance client understanding. 

The manifesto can be agreed to by later life advisers, mainstream advisers, lenders, networks, mortgage clubs and other professionals serving older customers. 

 

An emphasis on affordability and preference 

Air said it wanted affordability to be at the forefront of the later life lending sector, like the mainstream mortgage market. 

Paul Glynn (pictured), CEO at Air, said: “As innovative new products break into the later life market, our industry must take decisive action to equip advisers with the right tools to nurture their continual professional development.  

“The Comprehensive Conversations Manifesto, devised by Air and shaped by our partners, is the first step in a collaboration towards enhancing consumer-focused lending advice, with an emphasis on affordability and preference. It is our sector’s future, and we are inviting everyone – from the later life specialist to the mainstream mortgage adviser or generalist independent financial adviser (IFA) – to join.” 

Glynn added: “These efforts are just the beginning of a larger conversation, one held in constant dialogue with regulatory feedback and advisers’ experiences. Our shared goal is to reshape industry standards to prioritise client needs, ensuring every conversation focuses on affordability and the customer’s individual preferences and objectives.  

“We look forward to working alongside the later life lending community as our campaign grows in size and momentum.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions

