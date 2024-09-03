Gen H launches with Quilter

Fintech mortgage lender Gen H has launched with Quilter’s mortgage network, so its advisers can access its products and services.

Gen H offers two-, three- and five-year products for first-time buyers, movers and remortgagers or a homebuying bundle, which combines the mortgage product with Gen H legal services, which is the firm’s independent conveyancer.

Quilter firms will also be able to use Gen H’s proprietary submissions platform, Gen H Pro.

Gen H was launched in 2019 and went intermediary-only earlier this year. In an interview with this publication at the time, Pete Dockar, chief commercial officer at Gen H, said that the pivot would allow it to bring more propositions to market.

The lender is known for its affordability and deposit solutions, including its income booster. The firm recently widened its eligibility for the latter product to accept nieces, nephews and friends as income boosters.

The firm has been growing its distribution, adding HLPartnership to its panel earlier this year.

Charlotte Nixon (pictured), proposition and distribution director for Quilter’s Mortgage Network, said: “Giving our advisers more tools to help today’s buyers is an important mission of ours. We are thrilled to be partnering with Gen H to enable our firms and advisers to access its innovative solutions and flexible criteria.”

Dockar added: “Quilter and Gen H are completely aligned on the importance of providing real solutions that help today’s buyers achieve their homeownership ambitions. We are excited to be working with Quilter to further unlock homeownership for many more.”