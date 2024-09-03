You are here: Home - News -

by:
  • 03/09/2024
  • 0
Gen H launches with Quilter
Fintech mortgage lender Gen H has launched with Quilter’s mortgage network, so its advisers can access its products and services.

Gen H offers two-, three- and five-year products for first-time buyers, movers and remortgagers or a homebuying bundle, which combines the mortgage product with Gen H legal services, which is the firm’s independent conveyancer.

Quilter firms will also be able to use Gen H’s proprietary submissions platform, Gen H Pro.

Gen H was launched in 2019 and went intermediary-only earlier this year. In an interview with this publication at the time, Pete Dockar, chief commercial officer at Gen H, said that the pivot would allow it to bring more propositions to market.

The lender is known for its affordability and deposit solutions, including its income booster. The firm recently widened its eligibility for the latter product to accept nieces, nephews and friends as income boosters.

The firm has been growing its distribution, adding HLPartnership to its panel earlier this year.

Charlotte Nixon (pictured), proposition and distribution director for Quilter’s Mortgage Network, said: “Giving our advisers more tools to help today’s buyers is an important mission of ours. We are thrilled to be partnering with Gen H to enable our firms and advisers to access its innovative solutions and flexible criteria.”

Dockar added: “Quilter and Gen H are completely aligned on the importance of providing real solutions that help today’s buyers achieve their homeownership ambitions. We are excited to be working with Quilter to further unlock homeownership for many more.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

