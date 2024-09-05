You are here: Home - News -

YBS improves new-build and affordability criteria

  • 05/09/2024
Yorkshire Building Society (YBS) has upped its new-build loan to value (LTV) and increased borrowing criteria for households earning at least £50,000 per year.

YBS’ decision to increase its LTV for new-build properties from 85% to 90% follows a spate of LTV improvements from high street mortgage lenders.

At the same time, the bank has improved its affordability criteria. Households with a minimum annual income of £50,000 can borrow up to five times their earnings to buy a home, which includes new builds. Previously, only households with a minimum income of £60,000 would be offered the enhanced income multiple.

Research from YBS highlighted that 58% of non-homeowners aged 35-54 and 21% of those aged 18-34 could be giving up on buying their own home, leaving lifetime renters with a potential wealth gap of £2.6m.

 

Helping hand to buy a home

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages for YBS, said: “Increasing lending on new-build properties is a positive step [that] will help borrowers with a smaller deposit, including first-time buyers, who have their hearts set on a brand-new home.

“The affordability changes are designed to build on the work we started with the launch of our £5k Deposit Mortgage in March, and the latest example of our commitment to supporting borrowers in finding a place to call home. They follow our research and analysis [that] recognised the challenges faced by so many trying to get onto, or move up, the property ladder.”

 

Renewed lending appetite

Mortgage lenders have increased their appetite for new-build lending. Santander upped its LTV for houses and flats to 95% in February, and in recent weeks, lenders such as HSBC, Nationwide, and NatWest have all made changes to their LTVs.

Brokers say price resilience in the new-build market along with a need to chase market share and signs of growing demand this year have encouraged lenders to be bolder with their criteria in this area of the market.

A Mortgage Solutions poll has revealed that almost a third of brokers say they are seeing more new-build incentives from housebuilders.

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

