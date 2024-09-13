Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/09/2024

Reports on the falling number of advisers in the sector and the reasons they might be leaving were among the most read mortgage broker stories this week.

Readers were also interested in the people moves announced this week, including the appointments of Richard Rowntree as chief executive of Together and Barry Connolly as managing director of home buying and ownership at NatWest.

Rate changes also gripped our readers, as did the news that John Charcol had put together a best buys table for mortgage products.