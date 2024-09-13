Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/09/2024

Reports on the falling number of advisers in the sector and the reasons they might be leaving were among the most read mortgage broker stories this week.
Readers were also interested in the people moves announced this week, including the appointments of Richard Rowntree as chief executive of Together and Barry Connolly as managing director of home buying and ownership at NatWest.
Rate changes also gripped our readers, as did the news that John Charcol had put together a best buys table for mortgage products.
More ‘landlord prisoners’ expected amid mooted CGT rise in Autumn Statement – analysis
Exclusive: Mortgage adviser staff numbers drop by 15% in 2023 compared to pre-pandemic
Exclusive: NatWest appoints Connolly as MD for home buying and ownership
‘Static’ broker salaries could be factor in advisers leaving, recruiters say
Average fixed mortgage rates fall across the board and product shelf life improves – Moneyfacts
John Charcol launches best buys table
TSB revises products; Barclays lowers mortgage rates – round-up
Barratt, Homes England and LBG team up on joint venture to help large site development
Rowntree named CEO of Together
Renters’ Rights Bill set to be debated this week – reports
Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors.
Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies.
This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector.
She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021.
She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content.
