LiveMore cuts rates by up to 0.35%

Later life mortgage lender LiveMore has lowered mortgage rates by up to 0.35%, the second rate cut in two weeks.

The reduction applies to its LiveMore 2, 3 and 4 products for standard capital and interest, standard interest-only and retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages.

The rate changes apply to its fee, fee-assisted, fee-assisted cashback and up to 100% debt consolidation ranges.

As an example, in its LiveMore3 fee range, which is subject to a £995 fee, its five-year fixed rate has fallen by 0.35% to 5.97%.

Les Pick (pictured), LiveMore’s director of intermediary sales, said: “Our LM2, 3 and 4 products serve customers who may have some credit issues or those who need to consolidate a higher proportion of debts. We’ve focused our further rate changes specifically to help this segment of the market.

“We’ve made our rate changes easy for brokers to manage, as they’re updated in real time on the LiveMore Mortgage Matcher on our website. It filters through our 200-plus products to give brokers product options that suit their clients’ individual situations. More often than not, it allows clients to borrow more than brokers had originally expected.”

LiveMore lowered mortgage rates last week by up to 0.85%, including equity release and RIO deals.