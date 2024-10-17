Exclusive: Matharu launches The Mortgage Atelier to offer a ‘lifestyle experience’

Mortgage broker Sonya Matharu has set up her own firm The Mortgage Atelier, which she hopes will make the process of getting a mortgage more “comfortable” and “accessible” for clients.

Matharu (pictured), who worked within The Mortgage Mum as a senior mortgage broker, said she wanted to create something that would make mortgages less scary and “captured people’s interest”.

She added: “A lot of financial information looks overwhelming, it’s complex. It doesn’t spark interest, it just creates overwhelming thoughts.

“I just wanted to create something that was visually appealing, captured people’s interest and [made] them comfortable from the outset.”

Matharu said people usually felt excited about contacting estate agents and viewing houses, and she wanted to create that same feeling within her firm rather than have clients “recoil and feel dejected”.

She added: “I want to make the process of getting a mortgage feel like a lifestyle experience. I wanted to create a lifestyle brand and make it feel like something people would get excited about and want to be a part of.”

Matharu said while the whole mortgage process could not be managed, she wanted to provide an accessible and approachable service that would make people feel reassured throughout.

She said that was something her clients appreciated from her over her career.

Matharu added: “The root of it is we are very client-centric. Everything we do is with our clients in mind and making this experience the best possible for them.

“There are going to be stressful moments, but it’s about how we navigate that with them and make sure they feel supported every step of the way.”

An inclusive and welcoming service

Having been recognised at a number of mortgage industry ceremonies including the First-Time Buyer Broker award at this year’s British Mortgage Awards, Matharu said she wanted to continue the work and reputation she had built up for herself over the years, continue taking part in diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives and advocate for people with dyslexia and other neurodiverse conditions.

She said this work to make the sector more inclusive worked hand in hand with the branding of her firm, which aimed to make things “simple” for clients.

Matharu, who has dyslexia, said: “This comes from years of me seizing at anything that seemed complex before I even got into it. It’s really important to me that people don’t seize up when it comes to their biggest financial commitment because they’ve buried their heads in the sand.

“If they feel comfortable, excited, and open to it, then they’ll have great outcomes. That’s what I’m trying to achieve with The Mortgage Atelier.”

More broadly, Matharu said she wanted the perception of the mortgage sector to change so people would feel less nervous about contacting advisers with simple queries.

She said the firm would be guided by its clients’ needs, with a focus on mortgage and protection but the potential to expand to other services.

The Mortgage Atelier will be based in West Sussex and operate nationwide.

Matharu said of its launch: “The mortgage process can be daunting for so many people. The industry is filled with complex terminology and uncertainty, and it’s easy for clients to feel lost in it all. This sparked my desire to do more to help people on a larger scale. At The Mortgage Atelier, we’re not just here to find mortgage solutions. We’re committed to making the process as transparent and stress-free as possible for our clients.

“My team focuses on innovation, exceptional service, integrity, and putting the client first, to make the mortgage experience personal and manageable for everyone, no matter their financial background.”

She added: “The aim is to create lasting relationships. We’re here to listen, to educate, and to empower – because we want our clients to feel confident, supported, and in control of their mortgage journey – no matter whether it’s their first, third or 10th time experiencing it.”