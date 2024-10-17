user.first_name
Menu

News

HSBC improves credit history process for foreign mortgage borrowers

HSBC improves credit history process for foreign mortgage borrowers
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 17, 2024
Updated:
October 17, 2024
HSBC UK has introduced technology allowing international homebuyers to use their international credit history for a UK mortgage application.

HSBC said this would make UK mortgages more accessible to international buyers, as newcomers to the country and international borrowers often faced “roadblocks and delays” when trying to use their overseas credit history to apply for loans. 

The previous process required international customers to retrieve and translate their own credit reports before applying for a mortgage, which HSBC said could be time-consuming and costly. 

The new technology collates credit bureau connections into one place, removing the need to find, approach and complete requests on different platforms. 

HSBC’s technology will also produce the report in English and add it to the mortgage application automatically. 

This change comes from HSBC’s partnership with cross-border credit bureau Nova Credit, which last year allowed international customers to use their international credit histories to apply for a credit card with HSBC UK. 

Sponsored

Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends

Introducing the first in our video series “Market Moves: Understanding UK Housing Trends” The

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

The lender said it was the first major bank to launch an initiative allowing international mortgage applicants to obtain their credit history for a UK mortgage application. 

HSBC said this would enable a more streamlined process for borrowers from eligible regions, including Australia, Switzerland, the Philippines and the US, as well as people who have moved to the UK in the last 12 months from one of 14 eligible regions. 

This function will be immediately available on mortgage applications made directly to HSBC. 

Oli O’Donoghue, head of mortgages at HSBC UK, said: “International customers often face difficulties in accessing credit facilities from overseas or when moving to a new country. We’re proud to be the first major bank to provide this innovative service to make it easier for customers to utilise their international credit history to help them secure a property in the UK, something that could be [a] vital part of a relocation. It is important that we cater to all our customers, including the needs of our global customers. 

“Following a launch last year, HSBC UK has seen a great response from customers using this service to access our credit cards. I am, therefore, pleased that we are able to build on this by introducing this new service into our UK mortgages application process. It could be a game-changer for someone moving to the UK, or recently moved, and looking to settle and put down roots by buying a home.” 

The bank recently widened its foreign national proposition, with a change to lend up to 95% loan to value (LTV) where any applicant has leave to remain in the UK or has EU settled status. 

Related
View All

News

Matharu launches The Mortgage Atelier to offer a ‘lifestyle experience’

Exclusive: Matharu launches The Mortgage Atelier to offer a ‘lifestyle experience’

News

Greener BTLs worth up to £20,000 more than lower-rated homes

Greener BTLs worth up to £20,000 more than lower-rated homes

News

Hanley Economic BS adds fee-free two-year fix to shared ownership range

Hanley Economic BS adds fee-free two-year fix to shared ownership range

News

First-time buyer mortgage gap widens fivefold in a decade – Alexander Hall

First-time buyer mortgage gap widens fivefold in a decade – Alexander Hall

View All
Tags:
credit history
foreign national borrower
HSBC
HSBC UK
international buyers
Oli O'Donoghue

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/