BuildLoan appoints Chris Martin as operations director

Self-build specialist BuildLoan has appointed Chris Martin as its director of operations.

Martin’s career in financial services spans 35 years, the last six of which have been in various roles within BuildLoan.

Previously, he was a mortgage broker and held senior roles in underwriting and arrears management in the mutual sector.

The appointment is part of BuildLoan’s growth strategy. Martin’s focus will include extending BuildLoan’s product range and developing further digital services.

Raymond Connor, BuildLoan’s chief executive, said: “Chris brings a wealth of experience to this role, which will be invaluable as we continue to develop our range of Consumer Duty-focused self-build solutions.

“Our priority is to make it easier for brokers to understand how we can help them deliver great outcomes to their homebuilding clients and to access our products and support in the way that is easiest for them, whether this is through one-to-one interaction with our team or through our online platform.”

Sponsored Building a better PRS for all With already complex regulation on landlords today and more changes on the horizon, Heather Cara, Sponsored by BM Solutions

Martin (pictured) said: “In the last three years, we’ve made huge progress in developing products and online solutions and we will now build on this to make researching and securing the right product even easier for brokers.”

BuildLoan recently teamed up with Knowledge Bank to provide brokers with the tools and resources needed to confidently navigate the sector. The partnership was driven by Consumer Duty regulations that require brokers to demonstrate a higher level of understanding in their recommendations.