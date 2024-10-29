Perenna partners with Mortgage Intelligence

Perenna has announced its partnership with the Mortgage Intelligence Group, bolstering its distribution network as it continues to broaden its long-term fixed rate mortgage offering.

The Mortgage Intelligence Group – including the Mortgage Intelligence AR network and Next Intelligence Club – has been operating since 1996, supporting advisers within the mortgage industry.

Since January this year, Perenna has provided the UK market with its long-term fixed rate product offering, which caters to all stages of the homeowning journey.

At the end of September, the firm cut rates across its residential offerings by up to 47 basis points (bps), with its flagship purchase product beginning from 5.43%.

This is the latest addition to Perenna’s broker panel, which also includes Air, Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), Stonebridge, Legal and General (L&G) Mortgage Club, and Connells Group.

John Davison, Perenna’s head of product and proposition, said: “We’re proud to be working with the Mortgage Intelligence Group and look forward to expanding the reach of our flagship flexible long-term fixed rate mortgages.”

John Cupis, managing director of the Mortgage Intelligence Group, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Perenna to our mortgage panel. Their innovative approach to long-term fixed-rate mortgages aligns with our commitment to providing diverse and flexible solutions for our members and their customers.”