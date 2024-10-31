Principality BS makes mortgage rate changes

The firm is decreasing some rates on its residential offerings, with its five-year fixed Help to Buy Wales product at 75% loan to value (LTV) going down by 0.04%.
Also within its residential range, it is introducing two-year fixed 65% and 75% LTV products with a £1,499 product fee.
Principality is also increasing some residential rates for two-, three- and five-year fixed products ranging from 65% to 85% LTV. Its two-year fixed 90% LTV products will be increased by up to 0.14%.
The firm is also increasing rates across its residential with cashback and new-build ranges.
Its two- and five-year joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) products at 75%, 80%, 85% and 90% LTV will increase by up to 0.17%.
Additionally, its five-year fixed BTL products at 60%, 70% and 75% LTV will rise by up to 0.18%.
Principality’s two- and five-year fixed holiday let products at 60% LTV will increase by up to 0.1%, and its five-year fixed holiday let offering will rise by 0.11%.
The firm last tweaked rates at the beginning of this month.