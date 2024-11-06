British Later Life Lending Awards finalists revealed

Finalists for the inaugural British Later Life Lending Awards (BLLLA) across 13 categories have been announced.

The event is a rebranding of AE3 Media’s longstanding Equity Release Awards, updated to reflect the growing shift to holistic advice in the later life lending sector.

AE3 Media is Mortgage Solutions’ parent company.

BLLLA will take place on 30 January 2025 at the Hilton Bankside in London.

Here is a list of the finalists for each category.

Best Later Life Adviser – five and fewer advisers, sponsored by Aviva

Acclaimed Mortgage Consultancy

Emerald Finance

Later Life Retirement Planning

Best Later Life Adviser – 6-19 advisers, sponsored by Just

55 Plus

Equity Release Associates

Viva Retirement Solutions

Best Later Life Adviser – 20+ advisers

Bower Home Finance

Equity Release Supermarket

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB)

Best Individual Later Life Adviser, sponsored by Pure Retirement

Stephanie Miles, Viva Retirement Solutions

Ed Payne, Clifton Mortgages

Andrew Teeman, MAB

Best Distributor for Adviser Support (firm or individual)

Advise Wise

AIR

Premier Equity Release Club

Best Business Development Manager (BDM)

John Macdonald, Aviva

Karen Banks, Pure Retirement

Lisa Windley, Royal London Equity Release

Best Underwriter

Matthew Evans, LiveMore Mortgages

Paul O’Hara, Canada Life

Jake Wilson, Pure Retirement

Best Legal Firm

Adlington Law

Equilaw

Gilroy Steel Solicitors

Best Surveyor

Countrywide Surveying Services

E.surv

Legal & General Surveying Services

Best Newcomer, sponsored by Equity Release Council

Kaitlyn Buxton, Pure Retirement

Natasha Hudson, MAB

Megan Williams, Royal London Equity Release

Best Lifetime Mortgage Provider (for product, proposition and service), sponsored by Phoebus

Aviva

More2life

Standard Life Home Finance

Best RIO or Retirement Mortgage Provider (for product, proposition and service), sponsored by MAB

Family Building Society

Hodge

LiveMore Mortgages

Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training and Development, sponsored by Later Life Retirement Planning

Aviva

Legal & General Home Finance

Pure Retirement