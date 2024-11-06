British Later Life Lending Awards finalists revealed

The event is a rebranding of AE3 Media’s longstanding Equity Release Awards, updated to reflect the growing shift to holistic advice in the later life lending sector.
AE3 Media is Mortgage Solutions’ parent company.
BLLLA will take place on 30 January 2025 at the Hilton Bankside in London.
Here is a list of the finalists for each category.
Best Later Life Adviser – five and fewer advisers, sponsored by Aviva
Acclaimed Mortgage Consultancy
Emerald Finance
Later Life Retirement Planning
Best Later Life Adviser – 6-19 advisers, sponsored by Just
55 Plus
Equity Release Associates
Viva Retirement Solutions
Best Later Life Adviser – 20+ advisers
Bower Home Finance
Equity Release Supermarket
Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB)
Best Individual Later Life Adviser, sponsored by Pure Retirement
Stephanie Miles, Viva Retirement Solutions
Ed Payne, Clifton Mortgages
Andrew Teeman, MAB
Best Distributor for Adviser Support (firm or individual)
Advise Wise
AIR
Premier Equity Release Club
Best Business Development Manager (BDM)
John Macdonald, Aviva
Karen Banks, Pure Retirement
Lisa Windley, Royal London Equity Release
Best Underwriter
Matthew Evans, LiveMore Mortgages
Paul O’Hara, Canada Life
Jake Wilson, Pure Retirement
Best Legal Firm
Adlington Law
Equilaw
Gilroy Steel Solicitors
Best Surveyor
Countrywide Surveying Services
E.surv
Legal & General Surveying Services
Best Newcomer, sponsored by Equity Release Council
Kaitlyn Buxton, Pure Retirement
Natasha Hudson, MAB
Megan Williams, Royal London Equity Release
Best Lifetime Mortgage Provider (for product, proposition and service), sponsored by Phoebus
Aviva
More2life
Standard Life Home Finance
Best RIO or Retirement Mortgage Provider (for product, proposition and service), sponsored by MAB
Family Building Society
Hodge
LiveMore Mortgages
Best Provider for Adviser Support, Training and Development, sponsored by Later Life Retirement Planning
Aviva
Legal & General Home Finance
Pure Retirement