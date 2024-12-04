Just Mortgages promotes Robson to senior regional quality manager

Just Mortgages has promoted Colin Robson to senior regional quality manager to strengthen its compliance management team.

Robson is a compliance specialist and has worked at Just Mortgages since 2019.

The firm said the promotion was in recognition of Robson’s efforts since being at Just Mortgages, which included keeping its advisers and supervisors “safe and successful”.

In his new role, Robson will work alongside another senior manager and two regional managers to oversee the compliance support offered to advisers within Just Mortgages’ employed and self-employed divisions and their respective management teams.

He will also lead regular compliance training across teams and divisions, working closely with the learning and development team. He has over 25 years of experience in the mortgage sector and was previously an adviser.

Robson started his career as an underwriter, then gained his adviser qualification. He later joined a brokerage firm that specialised in sub-prime lending.

Then he joined HSBC as a mortgage and protection manager, before moving on to RBS in a number of roles including advice development manager.

Robson (pictured) said: “It has been a brilliant six years so far with Just Mortgages, watching the business grow and working with the fantastic team. It’s really important that the compliance team should be approachable and supportive and I feel like we have been able to achieve this. Rather than an ‘us and them’ mentality like you’ll often find in other businesses, it really feels like we’re on the same team and we’re all in it together driving the business forward.

“This new role in the compliance team is an exciting next step [that] allows me to use my knowledge and skills even further to help support our people and the business as a whole. It’s important that any support is not just in the beginning or only in a crisis, but ongoing throughout their time with Just Mortgages. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Liz Yates, head of compliance at Just Mortgages, added: “It’s great to be able to recognise the fantastic talent we have and promote from within the compliance team. Colin is not just a superb and well-liked member of the team, but he has great skills and a wealth of experience. Plus, he is tenacious and will not rest until he has helped the adviser get to the bottom of an issue.

“It means we can foster a culture of trust and support, which is exactly the culture we want in our team and within Just Mortgages. A culture of fear or finger-pointing doesn’t do anybody any favours, especially the advisers. If compliance can be seen as part of the team rather than an addition or an outsider, then we’re doing our job well. Having the likes of Colin on our team certainly helps us achieve this.”

Just Mortgages has recently been bolstering its team with the appointments of Tara Catnott as area director within its self-employed team in the North of England and Ray Rodrigo as divisional sales director within its employed division.