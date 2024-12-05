user.first_name
Aldermore adds limited-edition BTL rates

Shekina Tuahene
December 5, 2024
December 5, 2024
Aldermore has launched limited-edition five-year fixes to its buy-to-let (BTL) offering for new borrowers.

For individual and company landlords with a single residential investment property, there is a fee-free five-year fix up to 75% loan to value (LTV) priced at 5.74%, and an option with a 1.5% fee and a rate of 5.44%. 

With a 5% fee, there is an option priced at 4.74%. 

For individual or limited company borrowers with multiple properties, the fee-free product has a rate of 5.69%. 

There is also a product with a 1.5% fee and rate of 5.39%, one with a 5% fee and rate of 4.69%, and a deal with a £1,999 fee and rate of 5.64%. 

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “These latest limited-edition products offer timely and compelling deals for brokers and their clients, especially before the market begins to wind down in the build-up to Christmas.” 

These releases come a week after Aldermore added limited-edition two-year fixed products to its offering. 

Tags:
Aldermore
BTL limited edition
jon cooper