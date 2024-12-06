Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/12/2024

This week, the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) proposal to charge principals of appointment representative (AR) firms variable fees was of most interest.

In its consultation, the regulator said this was because the levy imposed on AR firms did not always cover the work related to these businesses.

The news that Newcastle for Intermediaries acknowledged the effort mortgage brokers put into product transfer cases and increased proc fees also intrigued readers.

Mortgage product changes and OneDome acquiring major brokerage Coreco also made the top 10 this week.