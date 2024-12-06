user.first_name
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 06/12/2024

Shekina Tuahene
December 6, 2024
December 6, 2024
This week, the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) proposal to charge principals of appointment representative (AR) firms variable fees was of most interest.

In its consultation, the regulator said this was because the levy imposed on AR firms did not always cover the work related to these businesses.

The news that Newcastle for Intermediaries acknowledged the effort mortgage brokers put into product transfer cases and increased proc fees also intrigued readers.

Mortgage product changes and OneDome acquiring major brokerage Coreco also made the top 10 this week.

 

FCA proposes variable fees for appointed representatives

Mind over mortgages: why we need to look after intermediaries’ mental health

Newcastle for Intermediaries increases proc fees for product transfers

NatWest cuts new business mortgage rates

Digital platform OneDome acquires Coreco Group

HSBC, Gen H and MPowered Mortgages lower rates – round-up

Nationwide teams up with Experian to introduce automated income checks

The government may regret neglecting the housing market in its first Budget – Murphy

The first Green Mortgage Summit in pictures

Leeds BS launches high-LTI, high-LTV deal to boost first-time buyer borrowing

More than four million mortgage borrowers to face higher rates in next three years, says BoE

