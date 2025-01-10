L&C Mortgages hires Bacon as chief marketing officer

Fee-free mortgage and protection broker L&C Mortgages has appointed Gemma Bacon as its chief marketing officer.

She will report to L&C Mortgages’ chief operating officer and will oversee the firm’s marketing, partnership and communication teams. She will also be part of the executive committee.

Bacon joins from Zenith Vehicles, where she was the chief marketing officer for just over a year. Prior to that, she worked at ZenAuto for nearly two years as marketing director.

Before that, she worked at Mortgage Advice Bureau for over six years, initially as the head of marketing, then as brand and marketing director and chief marketing officer.

She was previously at QualitySolicitors for around three years, most recently as head of brand and marketing manager.

The broker firm recently hired Graham Nisbet as chief technology officer and Steve Maydew as CFO.

Mark Harrington, CEO of L&C, said: “I couldn’t be happier to welcome Gemma to the team, following on from the addition of Graham and Steve to the team in the latter half of last year. These recent appointments underline our determination to maintain the momentum and further improve L&C’s position as a leader in the market.

“Gemma’s appointment confirms our intention to continue the development of our marketing strategy with technology, innovation and new ideas. Gemma will work with the team and the rest of the business to strengthen our market position and spearhead L&C’s next phase of the customer experience journey.”

Bacon added: “I’m delighted to join the team and to further progress the L&C brand. L&C is a brand that already carries so much weight in the mortgage sector, but I’m also excited at the additional potential it has to offer.

“I look forward to working with the team, as we continue to develop the proposition for our customers and drive to be the household name in mortgage advice.”