Editor’s picks for the week – 17/01/2025

Each week, the editorial team of Mortgage Solutions will select our highlights of the last seven days in our editor’s picks.

First was a prediction from Moody’s, given at a briefing this week, in which the firm suggested that buy-to-let (BTL) landlords leaving the private rented sector (PRS) due to regulatory and tax changes could create more opportunities for larger investment, such as build to rent.

Next came data from HMRC showing there was a year-on-year fall in the income unincorporated landlords received from rent in 2022 to 2023, totalling £47.4bn.

According to the report, the average income generated by each property in the UK came to £16,700.

This week also saw a report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), which stated there was a rise in the number of young adults aged between 25 and 34 still living with their parents. From 2006 to 2024, this had risen from a share of 13% of people in this demographic to 18%.

Next was an announcement from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to give details on its ‘polluter pays’ policy. In the announcement, the regulator explained six main examples of polluting behaviours.

Also this week was the pessimistic view from lenders, who predicted demand for purchase and remortgage lending would decline in Q1, despite a willingness from banks to provide finance.