Halifax to increase select fixed rates by up to 0.2%

January 23, 2025
January 23, 2025
Halifax will increase rates on select products by up to 0.2%, including homemover, first-time buyer and remortgage products.
Halifax’s changes will come into force from 24 January.
Select fixed rate products in its homemover and first-time buyer ranges will rise by around 0.2%.
The lender will increase three-year fixed rate remortgage deals by around 0.15%.
Mortgage applications for existing products should be submitted in full by 8pm on 23 January.
At the start of the month, Halifax lowered remortgage rates by up to 0.35%.
