user.first_name
News

Halifax to increase select fixed rates by up to 0.2%

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 23, 2025
Updated:
January 23, 2025
Halifax will increase rates on select products by up to 0.2%, including homemover, first-time buyer and remortgage products.

Halifax’s changes will come into force from 24 January.

Select fixed rate products in its homemover and first-time buyer ranges will rise by around 0.2%.

The lender will increase three-year fixed rate remortgage deals by around 0.15%.

Mortgage applications for existing products should be submitted in full by 8pm on 23 January.

At the start of the month, Halifax lowered remortgage rates by up to 0.35%.

Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service

first-time buyer
Halifax
home mover
rate increase
remortgage