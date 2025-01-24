Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/01/2025

These reforms include considering relaxing loan-to-income (LTI) multiples, there being no need for a Consumer Duty champion, removing maturing interest-only mortgage and other outdated guidance, and working with the government to remove duplicate standards.
The government confirming it would remove the two-year wait for leaseholders to extend their leases or buy their freehold would come into force in a few weeks. A piece about rumours that Santander was considering exiting the UK market was also popular with readers.
Base rate cuts should be ‘accelerated’ to 3.25%, says BoE official
Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service
Handelsbanken hires MacDonald as national intermediary business head
FCA to simplify mortgage advice rules to support growth, it tells PM
Santander says UK is ‘core market’ amid exit rumours – reports
Why mortgage innovation is critical to boost first-time buyer opportunities – Fisher
Nationwide adds duo to intermediary relationships team and makes promotions
PRA to examine capital needs of small banks, banker remuneration and data reporting to back govt’s call for growth
DIFF podcast: My challenges gave me an attitude of determination and commitment – McIntyre