Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/01/2025

The Financial Conduct Authority saying it will simplify mortgage advice rules to support economic growth was among most read this week.

These reforms include considering relaxing loan-to-income (LTI) multiples, there being no need for a Consumer Duty champion, removing maturing interest-only mortgage and other outdated guidance, and working with the government to remove duplicate standards.

The government confirming it would remove the two-year wait for leaseholders to extend their leases or buy their freehold would come into force in a few weeks. A piece about rumours that Santander was considering exiting the UK market was also popular with readers.