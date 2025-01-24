user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/01/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/01/2025
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 24, 2025
Updated:
January 24, 2025
The Financial Conduct Authority saying it will simplify mortgage advice rules to support economic growth was among most read this week.

These reforms include considering relaxing loan-to-income (LTI) multiples, there being no need for a Consumer Duty champion, removing maturing interest-only mortgage and other outdated guidance, and working with the government to remove duplicate standards.

The government confirming it would remove the two-year wait for leaseholders to extend their leases or buy their freehold would come into force in a few weeks. A piece about rumours that Santander was considering exiting the UK market was also popular with readers.

 

Base rate cuts should be ‘accelerated’ to 3.25%, says BoE official

Sponsored

Five ways we’ve improved our Premier service

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Handelsbanken hires MacDonald as national intermediary business head

FCA to simplify mortgage advice rules to support growth, it tells PM

Santander says UK is ‘core market’ amid exit rumours – reports

Two-year wait to buy leasehold to be scrapped within weeks

Monthly mortgage costs up 8% YOY

Why mortgage innovation is critical to boost first-time buyer opportunities – Fisher

Nationwide adds duo to intermediary relationships team and makes promotions

PRA to examine capital needs of small banks, banker remuneration and data reporting to back govt’s call for growth

DIFF podcast: My challenges gave me an attitude of determination and commitment – McIntyre

Related
View All

News

Countrywide Surveying Services promotes Marlow to surveyor development head

Countrywide Surveying Services promotes Marlow to surveyor development head

News

Conveyancing Association launches lender survey

Conveyancing Association launches lender survey

News

The lowdown on bond markets and mortgage pricing

The lowdown on bond markets and mortgage pricing

News

Affordability reports ‘modest improvement’ but is ‘stretched’, Nationwide says

Affordability reports ‘modest improvement’ but is still ‘stretched’, Nationwide says

View All
Tags:
Broker
FCA
mortgage reform
Top 10 most read