Why mortgage innovation is critical to boost first-time buyer opportunities – Fisher

At an average of 33, and Londoners waiting even longer until 36, the first-time buyer age is continuing to creep up. The process of securing a mortgage is fraught with financial and logistical challenges, especially in today’s competitive property environment.

As property prices soar and traditional lending criteria tighten, many prospective homeowners find themselves struggling to navigate the complexities of mortgage approval.

The need for more accessible and affordable mortgage solutions has never been greater. A combination of higher deposits and strict loan-to-income (LTI) ratios means many potential buyers find themselves priced out of the market.

Rising property prices mean even modest homes are increasingly out of reach for those relying on conventional mortgage products. This affordability gap is prompting financial institutions to innovate, creating new mortgage products tailored to the unique needs of today’s first-time buyers.

The issue of outdated mortgage solutions doesn’t stop at first-time buyers. Mortgage rate shock is a reality for numerous individuals now as they’re seeing their 1% mortgage terms come to an end amid dramatic interest rate rises over the last two years. While news that the Bank of England has cut interest rates – the first time in over four years – does bring relief to many homeowners, there is more that the lending market can do to support them.

Whether it be longer-term, reduced deposit or family mortgages, there is ample opportunity for innovative products to provide greater flexibility and accessibility for first-time buyers. Below, I explore these emerging mortgage options, examining how they are transforming the market and offering fresh opportunities for those embarking on their home buying journey – and how the new government can help in the push to reduce the first-time buyer age.

Embracing longer-term mortgages

One such innovation in the market is the introduction of longer-term mortgages. Gone are the days when 25-year mortgages were the norm. In fact, recent data from UK Finance has shown that by the end of 2023, one in five first-time buyers were opting for mortgages extending over 35 years. These extended terms reduce monthly payments, making homeownership more feasible for buyers with limited monthly budgets.

Meanwhile, offering borrowers fixed interest rates across the entire life of the loan adds promise to this product. The approach empowers individuals with predictability and stability, shielding them from the volatility associated with short-term fixed rate mortgages that are now crippling homeowners country-wide as interest rates have dramatically changed.

Some critics argue that longer-term mortgages can extend debt into retirement, which can be challenging. Traditionally, the goal in the UK for many has been to pay off mortgages before retirement, but this mindset is evolving. With increased life expectancy and changing employment patterns, the lending market must adapt to these changing circumstances. This could include options such as lifetime mortgages, equity release schemes, or adjustable-term loans that consider the borrower’s retirement income and assets.

Boosting borrowing capacity

Dutch lender April is leading the charge with a new mortgage product set to disrupt the UK market. Its offering, designed for first-time buyers with 5% deposits, offers fixed rate mortgages of 5-15 years that decrease as borrowers pay off their loans. This enables homeowners to switch to a lower loan-to-value (LTV) band, and therefore pay a reduced rate of interest, as their loan decreases. Historically, homeowners could only achieve this when they remortgage. This adjustment can significantly boost borrowing capacity, enabling buyers access to properties that would otherwise be unattainable.

In a time where many UK consumers are grappling with lengthy and stagnant mortgage loans, the proposed benefits in democratising access to homeownership and enhancing financial flexibility for borrowers are huge. The opportunity to see the full loan value decrease over time, putting pennies back into the pockets of consumers, is certainly a positive step forward in reducing overall debt for individuals in a sustainable way.

By decoupling principal repayments from the mortgage itself, these mortgage products empower borrowers to allocate their financial resources more strategically, potentially saving towards newer properties or home improvements, thereby enhancing their own long-term financial stability.

However, caution is key. While the allure of flexibility and possible cost savings offered by these new solutions are appealing, they are often accompanied by complexities and risks that require informed decision-making and prudent financial management. Borrowers must meticulously assess their risk tolerance, investment strategies, and long-term financial goals to determine whether these mortgages align with their individual circumstances and preferences.

Making use of family finances

Family mortgages represent another pivotal innovation, leveraging the financial support of relatives to enhance the borrowing power of first-time buyers. These arrangements can involve various forms of assistance from family members, each tailored to meet different financial needs and situations. For instance, relatives can provide part of the down payment or act as guarantors. This approach can significantly increase a buyer’s borrowing capacity to secure better loan terms.

By drawing on the collective strength of family finances, these mortgages provide a practical path forward for first-time buyers, bridging the gap between aspiration and affordability.

While this may be a feasible option for some, it is not a long-term fix for our crisis in housing affordability, and it also highlights the need for broader systemic change. Those without the financial backing of family remain locked out of the market and at a disadvantage.

Labour’s vision for housing affordability

While innovative mortgage products undoubtedly play a crucial role in making homeownership more attainable, they alone are not a panacea. The broader challenge of mortgage accessibility remains, necessitating comprehensive action to ensure that potential homeowners can actually find affordable properties.

One primary strategy for improving housing affordability is increasing the supply of homes across the UK. The new Labour government recognises that without significant boosting of housing construction, the imbalance between demand and supply will persist, driving up property prices and making homeownership out of reach for many.

To address this, deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has unveiled a planning system overhaul, as part of the new government’s pledge to deliver one-and-a-half million homes over the next five years. Labour’s strategy includes measures to streamline planning processes and remove bureaucratic obstacles that often delay or obstruct new developments. By facilitating faster construction, these reforms will help stabilise prices and make homeownership more accessible to first-time buyers.

Building a bridge to homeownership with more industry innovation

The path to homeownership for first-time buyers can feel elusive, but it isn’t completely unattainable. By embracing innovative mortgage solutions, from longer-term loans to family-backed financing, and increased support with government-led initiatives to increase housing supply, the mortgage landscape can work for homeowners. Only with innovations in the lending market will we be able to encourage more homeownership and fundamentally reduce the average age of first-time buyers.