Hodge widens mortgage criteria to support foreign nationals and key workers

Hodge is widening its mortgage criteria to support a wider range of borrowers, including foreign nationals and key workers.

The lender is increasing the maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio from 80% to 90%, lowering the minimum time required in the UK to apply from three years to two years and eliminating the minimum income requirement for foreign nationals on a visa.

The lender has also removed the minimum time remaining on a visa, and this was previously 24 months.

The criteria enhancements apply to Global Talent, Skilled Worker, Health and Care Worker and Spouse visas, which will support individuals in sectors like healthcare and technology.

James Enos, national account manager at Hodge, said: “These changes are designed to make homeownership more achievable for individuals who may have been under-served by traditional mortgage criteria.

“We’re always striving to make our products accessible to as many people as possible. Our goal is to make homeownership attainable for a wider range of individuals, particularly those who contribute so significantly to the UK economy.”

He added: “We’re excited to introduce these changes as part of our broader mission to make homeownership more inclusive. By removing barriers such as minimum income requirements and reducing the time someone needs to have lived in the UK, we are opening doors for more people, particularly those in essential roles, to achieve homeownership.

“This is a key step in making the housing market more accessible for a wider range of customers.”