user.first_name
News

Gen H lowers rates on high-LTV deals
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 18, 2025
Updated:
February 18, 2025
Residential mortgage lender Gen H has made a range of rate decreases of up to 0.15% on select high-loan-to-value (LTV) deals.

Gen H will lower its two-year fixed rates at 90% and 95% LTV by up to 0.15%, along with all its five-year fixed rates.

The lender said the changes to its high-LTV deals would help borrowers with smaller deposits.

The firm added that it had withdrawn its 60% and 70% LTV rates and upped the rate for its five-year fixed deal at 90% LTV by five basis points.

Pete Dockar, chief commercial officer at Gen H, said: “It’s always important to look for ways to support that cohort of aspiring homeowners who are the most under-served by the wider market: those with small deposits.

“Saving a deposit is a gargantuan task in today’s economy; we’re doing all we can to support prospective buyers, and keeping mortgage costs as low as we can is an important part of that.”

How the housing landscape is set to shift

Gen H recently changed its criteria to allow income boosters to live in the property they help to buy, subject to extra independent legal advice and if they sign a waiver at their expense.

The firm also announced a funding partnership with Penrith Building Society, which will allow it to support a wider range of borrowers.

gen h
high LTV
mortgage rate cut
rate cut