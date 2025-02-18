Gen H lowers rates on high-LTV deals

Residential mortgage lender Gen H has made a range of rate decreases of up to 0.15% on select high-loan-to-value (LTV) deals.

Gen H will lower its two-year fixed rates at 90% and 95% LTV by up to 0.15%, along with all its five-year fixed rates.

The lender said the changes to its high-LTV deals would help borrowers with smaller deposits.

The firm added that it had withdrawn its 60% and 70% LTV rates and upped the rate for its five-year fixed deal at 90% LTV by five basis points.

Pete Dockar, chief commercial officer at Gen H, said: “It’s always important to look for ways to support that cohort of aspiring homeowners who are the most under-served by the wider market: those with small deposits.

“Saving a deposit is a gargantuan task in today’s economy; we’re doing all we can to support prospective buyers, and keeping mortgage costs as low as we can is an important part of that.”

Gen H recently changed its criteria to allow income boosters to live in the property they help to buy, subject to extra independent legal advice and if they sign a waiver at their expense.

The firm also announced a funding partnership with Penrith Building Society, which will allow it to support a wider range of borrowers.