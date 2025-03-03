Acre and Simplify launch live conveyancing updates to platform

Users of the Acre CRM will be able to view live and detailed conveyancing statuses on the advice platform, in partnership with conveyancing and property services firm Simplify.

The firms said it was important for brokers and clients to have an accurate understanding of the conveyancing process and its progress, particularly with the stamp duty holiday deadline approaching.

The feature is expected to give brokers a deeper understanding of how the legal process is progressing in real time, enabling them to follow up with solicitors and clients in a timely manner and supporting clearer communication between all parties.

Simplify will provide automatic and detailed updates directly into Acre’s CRM, to give advisers a better view of what information is missing, which party needs to take action to proceed, and the moment when the property is exchanged.

Acre and Simplify said this level of transparency regarding the conveyancing process had not yet been achieved in the market.

Reuben Thompson, VP of product innovation at Acre, said: “The biggest annoyance faced by brokers and homeowners is the mystery surrounding conveyancing. Everyone knows that the legal aspects of mortgages can be slow-moving, but the lack of clarity on how it’s progressing adds further frustrations all round.

“That’s why we, together with the UK’s leading independent conveyancer, are introducing conveyancing status updates, with the mission to make the mortgage journey much smoother.”

Dev Malle, chief business development officer at Simplify, added: “The pressure is on for brokers and homeowners alike to get their mortgages agreed before the end of March. For the first time we, with the help of Acre, are giving brokers unlimited insights into where the sticking points are in the conveyancing process, and how far along we are.

“By having all the information in one place, we can find ways to speed up this key part of the mortgage journey.”