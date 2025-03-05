RICS launches public consultation on responsible use of AI

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has launched a public consultation on the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) for professional standards.

The standard will aim to offer “guidance on the ethical and practical considerations of AI in the natural and built environment sectors.

RICS members who participate can log around two hours of informal continuing professional development (CPD).

The trade body said the technology was “transforming the way professionals approach planning, design, construction, and maintenance, creating opportunities to improve efficiency and sustainability”.

It continued that AI was reshaping surveying practices, so it was crucial to remain transparent, reliable and aligned with professional standards.

The RICS standard will look to establish clear guidelines so member and firms can integrate the technology into their work while “maintaining professional judgment and accountability”.

The standard will cover how to communicate the technology’s role in their work, how to assess the reliability of AI-generated results and ensure compliance with privacy and confidentiality. Other issues introduced include governance, risk management, procurement, and due diligence.

All RICS members and industry stakeholders are encouraged to take part and the link can be found here.

RICS AI, data and tech lead, Andrew Knight, said: “As AI becomes increasingly integral to our industry, it is our job to help harness its potential. This new proposed standard highlights our commitment to guiding members in navigating the ethical, legal, and practical challenges posed by AI, ensuring that technology serves the best interests of clients, the public, and the environment.”