West Brom BS hires South East BDM, adds telephone BDMs and launches LinkedIn page for brokers

West Brom Building Society has grown its intermediary team with the appointment of a South East business development manager (BDM) and the addition of telephone BDMs for the first time.

James O’Donnell will take on the role of field BDM for the South East and joins from Metro Bank, where he was a telephone BDM for around three years.

Before that, he was a mortgage and protection consultant at Countrywide for around two years, and prior to that, he spent around 12 years at Santander in various roles.

O’Donnell said: “I feel proud and privileged to join the West Brom. The society has a long history of putting intermediary partners first, and with its vision for the future, I couldn’t have joined at a better time. I’m looking forward to working closely with our intermediaries to support their businesses and achieve great results together.”

The company has also grown its team by appointing two telephone BDMs: Kandis Grant and Anisha Banger.

West Brom Building Society said bringing in telephone BDMs is a “significant step for the intermediary team, enabling it to support more brokers, more efficiently, while expanding its network further”.

Grant has worked at West Brom Building Society for around five years, initially as a branch customer service adviser before working her way up to specialist relationship development adviser.

Banger has worked at West Brom Building Society for around five years, starting as a relationship development assistant and then becoming a personal mortgage consultant.

Grant said: “Building strong relationships with our intermediaries has always been a priority for me and I’m excited to support them in helping their customers achieve their goals. The West Brom has an outstanding reputation in the market and I’m eager to contribute to its continued success.”

Banger added: “I’m excited to step into this new role and continue supporting our brokers with the guidance and expertise they need to succeed. I’m looking forward to helping expand and build on our existing network, through the support we can offer in this new telephony role.”

West Brom said it had revamped its broker website and launched a dedicated LinkedIn page for intermediaries.

The website will give brokers “clear and accessible information to better support their clients” and the LinkedIn page will allow the team to “share tailored updates and insights directly to the broker community”.

Alasdair McDonald, head of intermediaries at West Brom Building Society, said: “These positive changes reflect our commitment to delivering outstanding service and reinforces our position as a trusted lender for intermediaries.

“Investing in our intermediary team is a key part of our strategy to provide brokers with the support they need to thrive. The addition of James to our field team, alongside Kandis and Anisha in our new telephone BDM team, ensures we’re even better placed to strengthen our relationships with our partners.”