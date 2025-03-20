Exclusive: Barclays’ Wager appointed managing director of L&C Mortgages

Sidney Wager has been hired as the managing director of mortgage and protection broker London & Country (L&C) Mortgages, subject to regulatory approval.

He joins from Barclays, where he has worked for 28-and-a-half years, starting as its small corporate business manager.

Wager held a number of roles at the bank, including head of retail distribution covering different regions and mortgage intermediary partnerships director.

He has spent the last eight-and-a-half years as the bank’s head of intermediary market development. During his time, he has been instrumental in leading and delivering strategic change and transformation of the lender.

At L&C Mortgages, Wager will be responsible for carrying out its strategic plan across advice, operations, marketing, partnerships and technology.

His appointment comes after a series of changes across L&C Mortgages’ executive team, including Graham Nisbet as chief technology officer, Steve Maydew as chief financial officer and Gemma Bacon as chief marketing officer.

Wager (pictured) said he was excited to join the firm, adding: “It was always going to take something special to prise me away from a long and successful career at Barclays. I know the team at L&C well and have long admired the business as one that constantly strives to ensure great outcomes for its customers.

“There are thrilling times ahead at L&C and the opportunity to be part of the journey was just too good to resist. I can’t wait to get started with the team to help drive the business further forward in its mission to provide the UK’s borrowers with the very best advice from across the mortgage and protection market.”

Mark Harrington, chief executive at L&C Mortgages, added: “I’m delighted to bring someone of Sidney’s calibre, knowledge and experience into the team. He’s well-known in the mortgage industry, with a proven track record, and I’m confident that his experience will be a big asset to L&C.

“Sidney is the last piece of the ExCo jigsaw and will no doubt bring a new perspective to the business. He will bring out the very best of the team that has made L&C what it is today, so that we can achieve even more tomorrow.”