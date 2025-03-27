Average mortgage rates stay flat on last week – Rightmove

There was virtually no movement in average mortgage rates from last week to this week, data from a property listing firm showed.

The lowest available rates on the market stayed the same, as the two-year fix continued to be the cheapest product, Rightmove’s data showed.

As of today, the lowest two-year fixed rate was 3.86% and the lowest five-year fix was 3.96%. Compared to last year, pricing was down by 0.6% and 0.17% respectively.

At the 60% loan-to-value (LTV) tier, average rates were the same at 4.24% for a two-year fix and 4.2% for a five-year fix. The average two-year fix at this tier was 0.45% cheaper than last year and the five-year fixed rate was 0.15% less.

Average two- and five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV were both 0.01% higher than last week at 4.62% and 4.53% respectively. Compared to a year ago, the two-year fix was 0.42% lower and the five-year fix was 0.18% down.

There were slight reductions at 85% LTV, with the average two-year fixed rate at this bracket 0.03% lower than last week at 4.87%. The typical five-year fixed rate fell by 0.01% to 4.71%.

This time last year, these rates were higher by 0.38% and 0.08% respectively.

For a two-year fix at 90% LTV, the average rate was 5.18%, 0.01% down on last week and 0.28% lower than last year. The five-year fixed rate averaged at 4.91%, unchanged from the week before and 0.07% lower than in 2024.

Across the 95% LTV tier, the typical two-year fixed rate fell by 0.01% on last week to 5.66% and the same reduction occurred for the average five-year fixed rate, which came to 5.36% this week.

Both averages were lower than last year, with the two-year fixed rate 0.25% cheaper and the five-year fix down by 0.11%.