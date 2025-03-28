user.first_name
News

Property wealth held by the over-65s tops £2.9trn – Key

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 28, 2025
Updated:
March 28, 2025
The over-65s own more than £2.94trn in property wealth, which could potentially be used to support retirement planning and boost the property market, a firm suggested.

Data from equity release advice firm Key Later Life Finance found that more than 10 million people aged 65 and over owned their properties outright and did not have a mortgage. 

The firm said this wealth could be put to use. 

Over-65s in the South East of England have the highest value of property wealth at over £582bn, followed by London, where they hold more than £570.7bn. 

More than a third – 37% – of the property wealth held by older homeowners is in the South East and London, but considerable wealth is also in other parts of Britain. 

The property wealth of the over-65s in the East of England is more than £358.6bn, while £319.5bn is held in the South West. 

Region

Total over-65s property equity

Number of over-65s owning houses outright

Scotland

£152.933bn

810,000

Wales

£78.698bn

378,000

East Midlands

£196.391bn

811,414

East of England

£358.615bn

1,053,558

London

£520.767bn

948,681

North East

£67.559bn

418,612

North West

£254.050bn

1,203,862

South East

£582.037bn

1,517,283

South West

£319.582bn

1,044,925

West Midlands

£234.423bn

959,301

Yorkshire and the Humber

£179.653bn

880,727

Total for Great Britain

£2.944trn

10.02 million

Key’s analysis of government data found the average pensioner income in retirement was £20,120, rising to £29,170 for couples. The firm said this could be boosted by using the equity they have in their homes. 

This property wealth can also be used to support children and grandchildren to get onto the property ladder. 

Will Hale, CEO of Key Advice, said: “Over-65s have considerable wealth tied up in their homes and are literally sitting on money that could give them a more comfortable or fulfilling retirement. Alternatively, this wealth could be used to provide a living inheritance and offer family members cash at a point in their lives when they need it most; for example, when children or grandchildren are looking to get on the housing ladder. 

“Lifetime mortgages enable money to be drawn down tax-free, which can be a sensible way for over-65s to fund retirement needs or to make gifts in a tax-efficient way. However, everyone’s circumstances are different, and it is important that these products, which do have some downside risks, are accompanied by specialist advice.” 

