Property wealth held by the over-65s tops £2.9trn – Key

The over-65s own more than £2.94trn in property wealth, which could potentially be used to support retirement planning and boost the property market, a firm suggested.

Data from equity release advice firm Key Later Life Finance found that more than 10 million people aged 65 and over owned their properties outright and did not have a mortgage.

The firm said this wealth could be put to use.

Over-65s in the South East of England have the highest value of property wealth at over £582bn, followed by London, where they hold more than £570.7bn.

More than a third – 37% – of the property wealth held by older homeowners is in the South East and London, but considerable wealth is also in other parts of Britain.

The property wealth of the over-65s in the East of England is more than £358.6bn, while £319.5bn is held in the South West.

Region Total over-65s property equity Number of over-65s owning houses outright Scotland £152.933bn 810,000 Wales £78.698bn 378,000 East Midlands £196.391bn 811,414 East of England £358.615bn 1,053,558 London £520.767bn 948,681 North East £67.559bn 418,612 North West £254.050bn 1,203,862 South East £582.037bn 1,517,283 South West £319.582bn 1,044,925 West Midlands £234.423bn 959,301 Yorkshire and the Humber £179.653bn 880,727 Total for Great Britain £2.944trn 10.02 million

Key’s analysis of government data found the average pensioner income in retirement was £20,120, rising to £29,170 for couples. The firm said this could be boosted by using the equity they have in their homes.

This property wealth can also be used to support children and grandchildren to get onto the property ladder.

Will Hale, CEO of Key Advice, said: “Over-65s have considerable wealth tied up in their homes and are literally sitting on money that could give them a more comfortable or fulfilling retirement. Alternatively, this wealth could be used to provide a living inheritance and offer family members cash at a point in their lives when they need it most; for example, when children or grandchildren are looking to get on the housing ladder.

“Lifetime mortgages enable money to be drawn down tax-free, which can be a sensible way for over-65s to fund retirement needs or to make gifts in a tax-efficient way. However, everyone’s circumstances are different, and it is important that these products, which do have some downside risks, are accompanied by specialist advice.”