Halifax to change rates and extend complete by dates; Chorley BS adds FTB deals

High street lender Halifax will change select remortgage, product transfer and further advance fixed rates and extend complete by dates.

Halifax said the changes will come into force from 1 April.

On the homemover and first-time buyer side, the lender will extend the complete by dates for all products.

The complete by dates have also been extended for remortgage deals, along with product transfer and further advance deals.

Within Halifax’s remortgage range and its product transfer and further advance ranges, rate reductions of up to 0.16% will be made on select fixed rates alongside rate increases of up to 0.14% on other select fixed rate deals.

The firm announced mortgage rate reductions and increases across select products for homemovers and first-time buyers earlier this month.

Chorley Building Society brings out exclusive FTB mortgages

Chorley Building Society has introduced a duo of exclusive first-time buyer mortgage deals to complement its existing offering.

The first-time buyer products include a two-year fixed rate at 90% loan to value (LTV) at 5.29%, and at 95% LTV, the deal is priced at 5.79%.

Both mortgages have no product or scheme fees and offer a £250 cashback.

Liz Pearson, head of operations at Chorley Building Society, said: “The society was founded to help people buy their own home and this is still true today, more than 165 years later. Our exclusive first-time buyer mortgages have been designed to support those looking to get onto the housing ladder as they do not have application or scheme fees and also include a cashback.”