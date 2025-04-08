Astruc named interim CFO of Newcastle BS

Paul Astruc has been appointed interim CFO of Newcastle Building Society as it recruits to permanently replace David Samper.

Samper announced he would leave the position earlier this year after working at the mutual for six years. He officially resigned on 31 March.

Astruc was the CFO at Nottingham Building Society for two years and then spent a year as a non-executive director. Most recently, he was a board member of the Royal British Legion.

His career in financial services includes eight years at Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), starting as the director of strategic finance. He was also the group financial controller at AIB for over six years, spent four years at National Australia Bank as head of strategy and investor relations and, before that, worked at Co-operative Financial Services for five years as its group treasury financial controller.

At Newcastle Building Society, Astruc will lead its finance functions.

Andrew Haigh, CEO of Newcastle Building Society, said: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the team. He brings extensive experience from numerous senior roles across the banking and building society sector and [we] very much look forward to working with him in the months ahead.”