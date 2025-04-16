Bankhall and PMS enhance adviser platform with Acre

Bankhall and PMS Mortgage Club, part of Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG), have made a number of platform updates to help advisers be more efficient and deliver better outcomes for clients.

The enhancements have been developed by mortgage and protection platform provider Acre and include improved Consumer Duty Dashboards to give directly authorised (DA) advisers instant access to compliance and business performance data with the use of Acre’s technology and Bankhall’s compliance support.

It has live data analysis and monitoring of client and case information, including amended standard fees cases, lender and insurer concentration and service levels for vulnerable clients.

The dashboard can be filtered for specific Consumer Duty outcomes such as products and services, price and value, consumer understanding and consumer support.

More features will be released in Q2, including an enhanced version of the Consumer Duty Survey with more insights to support compliance.

Members and clients of Bankhall and PMS will also have an exclusive data capture function for a limited time within the Retail Mediation Activities Return (RMAR) Reporting Tool. This will enable advisers to export data directly from the platform in a format that meets regulatory requirements.

Advisers will also get access to an enhanced Health Fact Find, designed to boost data integrity, streamline the information capture process and avoid wasted time and effort exploring unsuitable products for clients. Furthermore, an improved protection journey will help to support protection conversations for mortgage clients and make the creation of protection cases easier.

Claire Cherrington, DA distribution director at Sesame Bankhall Group, said: “We want to be a proactive partner for life for our directly authorised advisers, giving them the tools, tech and support they need to thrive, whether they’re starting out, scaling up or planning their exit.

“These enhancements help advisers to deliver outstanding client service, stay compliant and run their businesses safely. We’ll keep innovating with partners such as Acre to give advisers the edge in a competitive market.”

Justus Brown, Acre’s CEO and founder, said: “Evolving regulation and fast-moving mortgage conditions are driving advisers, their firms and networks to change how they do business. Joining forces with PMS and Bankhall means we can combine superior industry knowledge and experience with the best technology innovation, helping accelerate this change.

“We have always believed that technology should drive compliance by design, by building on industry expertise – and continuing our long-standing collaboration with Sesame Bankhall Group is a great example of how this innovative approach improves brokers’ bottom line.”