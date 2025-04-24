Cumberland BS’ CEO Moore to step down in 2026

The Cumberland Building Society’s chief executive Des Moore will step aside from his role in 2026 after eight years in the position.

Moore joined The Cumberland in 2018 and set out to “simplify the structure, reduce risk, and lay the groundwork for the building society’s future sustainability”.

During his tenure, the building society’s balance sheet has grown by 32%, it has exited “non-core areas” such as estate agency and financial advice business, and it has strengthened its core operating model on holiday let and commercial lending.

He also helped support the hybrid working model during the pandemic, and teamed up with community charities such as FareShare Lancashire & Cumbria and FareShare Glasgow & the West of Scotland. This was alongside a commitment to financial education and a six-figure investment in refurbishing its flagship English Street branch in Carlisle.

From a management perspective, he also boosted colleague benefits and pays the Real Living Wage, and women hold 50% of senior leadership roles. The latter is up from 19% in 2018.

Moore has also overseen the mutual’s largest investment into “digital transformation, as it undertakes a digital transformation to modernise its services and… better meet customer needs”.

Sponsored Shawbrook is the specialist mortgage sector’s ‘best kept secret’ – Sard Sponsored by Shawbrook Bank

Moore said: “It has been a privilege to lead an organisation that does so much good for others, especially one that has been trusted by its members for 175 years. Our people are ‘off-the-scale’ passionate about what we do, and our success is down to them; I’ve been very lucky to lead an exceptional executive team during this time.

“When people hear the name ‘The Cumberland’, it resonates with them. We’ve built something deeply connected to the community, and I’m proud of the legacy we’ve created together.

“Having seen The Cumberland through its 168th, 170th and now 175th anniversary, I’m glad to say it remains true to its roots: purpose-led, socially responsible, and committed to our communities. It’s perfectly captured in our Kinder Banking purpose.

“Deep change takes time to implement, and the technology investment was the last big piece of the current puzzle. Now is the natural moment for someone else to take the baton to solve the banking puzzles of the future.”

Moore said he plans to do some advisory or non-executive work. He will also remain in the post until summer 2026 to support an “orderly transition to new leadership”.