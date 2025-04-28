MPowered Mortgages lowers three-year fixed remortgage deals

MPowered Mortgages has lowered three-year fixed rates for remortgage customers, with pricing starting from 3.98%.

The sub-4% deal is available for those with a 40% deposit and comes with a £999 fee. The rate without a fee stands at 4.27%.

Customers can also secure £250 cashback or a contribution towards their legal fee costs.

Peter Stimson, head of product at MPowered Mortgages, said: “Most of the new products in the last couple of weeks have focused primarily on purchase customers, so we are very pleased to also offer remortgage customers rates that now start with a three and what we believe to be the lowest three-year fixed rate range on the market right now.

“Swap rates have continued to fall over the last week, which has allowed us to continue to pass this benefit to our customers in the form of lower rates.”

MPowered Mortgages lowered fixed rate mortgage pricing last week and consequently has brought in sub-4% deals, pointing to swap rate falls.

The lender said two-year fixed rates would start from 3.99%, three-year fixed rates would begin from 3.92% and five-year fixed rates would be priced from 4.09%.