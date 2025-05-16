user.first_name
News

Average mortgage pricing is sub-5% and continues to decline, Rightmove says

Anna Sagar
May 16, 2025
May 16, 2025
Average mortgage rates for two- and five-year fixed rates are under 5%, with the cheapest rates coming to sub-4%, figures show.

The latest Rightmove figures show that the average two-year standard fixed rate is at 4.61%, while the average five-year fixed rate is priced at 4.59%. These are year-on-year drops of 0.8% and 0.42% apiece.

Looking at the lowest rates, the two-year fixed rate is 3.72% and the five-year fixed rate is 3.78%, drops of 1.03% and 0.56% year-on-year respectively.

At 60% loan to value (LTV), the average two-year fixed rate comes to 3.94%, while the average five-year fixed rate is 3.99%. These are down 0.95% and 0.5% compared to last year.

Going up to 75% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.37% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.39%, falls of 0.88% and 0.47% compared to the same period last year.

Within the 85% LTV tier, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.58% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.54%. These are decreases of 0.81% and 0.41% year-on-year.

At 90% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.92% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.78%, drops of 0.75% and 0.42% compared to the same period last year respectively.

Going up to 95% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 5.34% and the average five-year fixed rate is 5.26%. These are decreases of 0.76% and 0.44% annually.

