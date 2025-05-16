Renters' Rights Bill concludes Lords committee stage

The Renters’ Rights Bill has passed through the Lords committee stage and will now move on to the report stage.

The Lords’ debate took place over several days between 22 April and 15 May, when peers debated the need for a transition period for landlords to adjust to the proposed incoming policies.

They also proposed changes to the Renters’ Rights Bill, including an amendment to install mobility aids in properties, bringing forward the end of ‘no-fault’ Section 21 evictions and revoking the designation of parishes as rural areas for the purpose of Right to Buy if the population exceeds 3,000 people.

On the topic of Section 21 evictions, Baroness Grender said the “long-overdue abolition of Section 21 must be delivered swiftly”.

Lord Bird said that since the previous government pledged to end these evictions in 2019, one million renters have been served a notice.

He added: “Any delays in ending Section 21 will lead to more renters facing an unwanted move, potentially causing hardship and, in some cases, homelessness. Section 21 has meant that privately renting is considered to provide instability.”

Lord Bird also raised concerns that if Section 21 went through further debates with a wait for the legal process, “even more people will end up being thrown out of their homes”.

Baroness Taylor said to end Section 21 evictions quickly, a new tenancy for the private rented sector would be introduced “in one stage”. She said this would apply to all private tenancies and existing tenancies will convert to the new system.

“There will be no dither or delay, and the abolition of Section 21, fixed-term contracts, and other vital measures in the bill will happen as quickly as possible,” Taylor added.

‘Seven months is an eternity’

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), said: “Ministers are either unaware of the true state of the courts or are refusing to admit it. Their claims that the courts will be ‘ready’ for the impact of the Renters’ Rights Bill simply do not stack up.

“Seven months is an eternity for responsible landlords who may be dealing with serious rent arrears and for neighbours having to endure anti-social behaviour.

“The government must stop burying its head in the sand and commit to a fully funded, detailed and deliverable plan to ensure the courts are fit for purpose. Without this, landlord confidence will continue to erode, undermining investment in supplying the rental homes that tenants desperately need.”