Rosemount Financial Solutions adds advisers as growth continues

Rosemount Financial Solutions welcomed seven adviser firms to its network in Q1, as the firm continues its growth strategy.

Rosemount said this demonstrated its ongoing commitment to supporting advisers and firms to build “thriving businesses backed by a flexible and supportive network infrastructure”.

The additions comprise Alistair Briggs of Briggs Financial Advice, Mike Carter of Contractor Financial, Jude Dawute of Benjamin House, Bob Ferris of Rosemount Mortgage Planning, Joe Iannelli of Oakhill Wealth & Pensions, Ben Mulroney of Williamson & Croft Wealth Management, and Katherine Webster of Paragon Financial Solutions.

Jude Dawute, managing director of Benjamin House, said: “My first few months at Rosemount have been really positive. The team has been incredibly supportive, and their collaborative approach has made it easy to integrate with providers and get business flowing. Thanks to Rosemount, Benjamin House has hit the ground running.”

Ahmed Bawa (pictured), CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), added: “We’re delighted to welcome our raft of new advisers. Each of these embodies the client-first ethos that sits at the heart of our network. At Rosemount, we are proud to offer a genuinely supportive and flexible environment that allows advisers to grow their businesses on their own terms, backed by outstanding compliance, marketing, and operational support.

“Advisers choose Rosemount because we combine the independence they value with the infrastructure they need to thrive, such as through readily available support, first-class training, or access to an exceptional panel of lenders and providers. As we are not vertically integrated, or have loaded premiums, Rosemount is a truly independent network. We look forward to working closely with our new joiners and helping them achieve their ambitions.”

Rosemount has also made a number of promotions, including Zac Bawa and Jacob Bawa to the roles of sales director and operations director. Anna Sykes has been appointed as strategic adviser manager, while Callum Wilkinson has been hired as strategic relationship manager.