MPowered Mortgages promotes Stimson to managing director for mortgages

MPowered Mortgages has appointed Peter Stimson (pictured), previously head of product, as its managing director for mortgages.

In his role as the managing director of mortgages, Stimson will lead MPowered Mortgages’ “proposition and operational delivery, overseeing the continued growth of both its broker-facing business and its technology-driven proposition”.

He has worked at MPowered Mortgages and MQube, its technology platform, since 2019 as its head of product. Before that, he was the managing director for Landmark Valuation Services for around three years.

Stimson has also worked at CoreLogic Solutions as a managing director and held senior roles at Platform Home Loans, Portillion, Lehman Brothers, GMAC-RFC and Private Label.

Stuart Cheetham, CEO of MPowered Mortgages, said: “Peter has been instrumental to the growth and influence of MPowered as a mainstream residential mortgage lender.

“His understanding of lenders’ challenges – and how to solve them through technology and smarter product design – makes him the ideal person to lead our mortgage business into its next phase of growth.”

Stimson said: “It’s an exciting time for MPowered. Our ‘One Day Mortgage’ proposition has redefined what we can achieve in mortgage lending, which is fast and seamless mortgage journeys, and I’m thrilled to lead the charge as we continue to make home buying faster, simpler and smarter for brokers and borrowers alike.”

Earlier this month, the firm made cuts to three-year fixed rates.