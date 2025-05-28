Equity Release Council brings on PriceHubble as member

The Equity Release Council (ERC) has brought on PriceHubble, developer of real estate valuation, insight and analytics solutions, as an associate member.

PriceHubble helps companies make “property and investment decisions based on data-driven insights”.

The firm works across the entire real estate value chain, including banks, wealth, mortgages, risk and insurance companies, investors and developers, as well as estate agents and intermediaries.

The company has a presence in 11 countries, including France, Germany, Japan, the US and the UK.

Jim Boyd, CEO of the ERC, said: “Data plays a crucial role in the later life lending industry, with customers relying on advisers and providers to make accurate and long-term decisions based on the anticipated value of their homes.

“We are therefore delighted to welcome PriceHubble into membership, as their international insights and innovative approach will help to continue to grow a resilient market in the UK.”

Mark Cunningham, managing director of PriceHubble, added: “With 22 million people over 50 in England alone, the UK has a significant and growing later life lending market.

“We are therefore pleased to join the ERC and position ourselves to use our high-quality data-driven insights to support the businesses in this important sector as well as the customers they serve.”

The ERC recently launched an international forum, added its sixth lending standard and published its Consumer Charter.

The trade body has also welcomed Access FS, Smart Money People and Square 4 as members.