Former Equity Release Council COO Francis joins Equity Release Group as NED

Advisory firm Equity Release Group has appointed Donna Francis as non-executive director.

Francis was previously chief operating officer at the Equity Release Council and brings 30 years of experience in financial services. She left the trade association last year after a decade of service.

There, she was responsible for the development of operations, regulatory policy, industry standard setting, membership propositions, corporate governance, and financial controls.

Francis has led a number of strategic projects across the sector, including the merger of the Life Insurance Association (LIA) and Society of Financial Advisers (SoFA) to create the Personal Finance Society, followed by the launch of the Society of Mortgage Professionals.

She joins the Equity Release Group during a period of growth and will broaden its scope of accessibility in using property wealth for financial planning while setting standards across the sector.

Mark Gregory, founder and CEO of the Equity Release Group, said: “Following a surge of confidence within the sector, alongside heightened business activity over the last six months, we knew we really wanted to focus on taking the next step in our growth journey as market leaders.

“Our vision has always been about servicing the market with innovative technology and an advanced digital offering, whilst delivering the best possible quality advice. We’re therefore truly honoured to have Donna on board to help us leverage and maximise our growing capabilities across the group, which includes 20 years’ worth of investment in technology.”

He added: “She brings with her a wealth of invaluable experience in our sector. She is driven by integrity, dedicated to nurturing a positive culture that empowers teams to thrive. I am confident that together we can drive scalability and security across the market, to deliver an enhanced customer experience, alongside exceptional quality advice.”

Francis (pictured) said: “I’ve worked with Equity Release Group in my previous capacity as chief operating officer for the Equity Release Council and have avidly followed their development path for many years, which has transformed the offering for consumers and businesses across the industry. Their expertise and robust technology has provided a superior customer accessibility experience, far greater control in terms of oversight, whole-of-market product choice and independence.

“During a time of challenging market conditions, their B2B arm, Equity Release Partners – the whole-of-market and independent referral service for intermediaries – has also aided a significant part of the firm’s growth. This, alongside the firm’s SmartER equity release comparison site, is helping to drive accessibility across the market, to support customers with their financial goals and outcomes.

“Equity Release Group is entering an exciting stage of their journey, and I am delighted that I can be a part of helping to shape their future, as well as the future success of the industry.”